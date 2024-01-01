Menu
<p>2017 Kia Sorento 4 CYLINDRES + 4x4 AWD 123 000 KM 8 Pneus et Roues Inclus Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof 4 CYLINDRES 4x4 AWD Groupe Électrique Complet Commandes aux volant Bluetooth Climatiseur Écran Multimedia Radio Mp3 Beaucoup Plus PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2017-id10907626.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2017-id10907626.html</a>

2017 Kia Sorento

123,000 KM

$13,699

+ tax & licensing
Location

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
VIN 5XYPGDA31HG227973

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ACE 3312
4 CYLINDRES + 4x4 AWD
8 Pneus et Roues Inclus
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof

4 CYLINDRES
4x4 AWD

Groupe Électrique Complet
Commandes aux volant
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Écran Multimedia
Radio Mp3
Beaucoup Plus

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2017-id10907626.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

