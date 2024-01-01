$13,699+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento
4 Cylindres ( 4x4 AWD - 123 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$13,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ACE 3312
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
8 Pneus et Roues Inclus
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof
4 CYLINDRES
4x4 AWD
Groupe Électrique Complet
Commandes aux volant
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Écran Multimedia
Radio Mp3
Beaucoup Plus
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2017-id10907626.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
