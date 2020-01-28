2017 Kia Sorento

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sorento-c7676925.html ******GARANTIE 10 ANS/ 200,000KM!+ + SEULEMENT 62,000KM + TAUX PARTIR DE 0.90%***** ***KIA SORENTO LX V6 (3.3L) 2017 AWD (4X4) AVEC SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, A/C, SYSTÈME D'ALARME,SYSTÈME STÉRÉO, SYSTÈME ANTIVOL, 4 ROUES MOTRICES, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, PRISE USB, PRISE AUX, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL ET +++*** ***1ERE, 2E ET 3E CHANCE AU CRÉDIT DISPONIBLE CHEZ LALLIER KIA DE LAVAL!*** Voiture inspectée par un technicien certifié Kia

Lallier Kia de Laval, le concessionnaire Kia avec la plus grande croissance de vente de voitures d'occasions dans le Grand Montréal. Nos Prix sont imbattables et nos voitures inspectées minutieusement.



Nous sommes ouverts les samedis! Problème de crédit? Laissez un de nos spécialistes vous aider à rétablir votre cote de crédit. 1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit offertes

Situé à 10 minutes de Montréal

1700 Boul Chomedey, Laval, H7T 2W3

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Climatisation arrière

Entreposage Média sur disque dur

Sièges de troisième rangée

Sièges tissu

Aluminium

Tout équipé

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.