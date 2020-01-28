2017 Kia Sorento

1700, boul. chomedey, Laval, QC H7T 2W3
1-888-782-5475
******GARANTIE 10 ANS/ 200,000KM!+ + SEULEMENT 62,000KM + TAUX PARTIR DE 0.90%*****
***KIA SORENTO LX V6 (3.3L) 2017 AWD (4X4) AVEC SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, A/C, SYSTÈME D'ALARME,SYSTÈME STÉRÉO, SYSTÈME ANTIVOL, 4 ROUES MOTRICES, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, PRISE USB, PRISE AUX, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL ET +++***
***1ERE, 2E ET 3E CHANCE AU CRÉDIT DISPONIBLE CHEZ LALLIER KIA DE LAVAL!***
Voiture inspectée par un technicien certifié Kia
Lallier Kia de Laval, le concessionnaire Kia avec la plus grande croissance de vente de voitures d'occasions dans le Grand Montréal. Nos Prix sont imbattables et nos voitures inspectées minutieusement.
Nous sommes ouverts les samedis!
Problème de crédit? Laissez un de nos spécialistes vous aider à rétablir votre cote de crédit.
1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit offertes
Situé à 10 minutes de Montréal
1700 Boul Chomedey, Laval, H7T 2W3
1700, boul. chomedey, Laval, QC H7T 2W3