2017 Kia Sorento

****LX V6+AWD(4X4)+GARANTIE 10ANS/200,000KM***** ****LX V6+AWD(4X4)+GARANTIE 10ANS/200,000KM*****

2017 Kia Sorento

Lallier Kia de Laval

1700, boul. chomedey, Laval, QC H7T 2W3

1-888-782-5475

$22,585

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541772
  • Stock #: KV680
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA56HG315967
Noir
Noir
SUV / Crossover
4-Wheel Drive
4-door
******GARANTIE 10 ANS/ 200,000KM!+ + SEULEMENT 62,000KM + TAUX PARTIR DE 0.90%*****

***KIA SORENTO LX V6 (3.3L) 2017 AWD (4X4) AVEC SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, A/C, SYSTÈME D'ALARME,SYSTÈME STÉRÉO, SYSTÈME ANTIVOL, 4 ROUES MOTRICES, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, PRISE USB, PRISE AUX, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL ET +++***

***1ERE, 2E ET 3E CHANCE AU CRÉDIT DISPONIBLE CHEZ LALLIER KIA DE LAVAL!***

Voiture inspectée par un technicien certifié Kia


Lallier Kia de Laval, le concessionnaire Kia avec la plus grande croissance de vente de voitures d'occasions dans le Grand Montréal. Nos Prix sont imbattables et nos voitures inspectées minutieusement.



Nous sommes ouverts les samedis!

Problème de crédit? Laissez un de nos spécialistes vous aider à rétablir votre cote de crédit.

1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit offertes


Situé à 10 minutes de Montréal


1700 Boul Chomedey, Laval, H7T 2W3

  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Tout équipé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

