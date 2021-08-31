Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery

66,045 KM

Details

$30,994

+ tax & licensing
$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE TURBO AWD Cuir- Toit panoramique- Climatiseur

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE TURBO AWD Cuir- Toit panoramique- Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

66,045KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7623712
  Stock #: 3279011
  VIN: SALCR2BG3HH692169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,045 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

