Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Pano - A/C - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Pano - A/C - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4731018
  2. 4731018
  3. 4731018
  4. 4731018
  5. 4731018
  6. 4731018
  7. 4731018
  8. 4731018
  9. 4731018
  10. 4731018
  11. 4731018
  12. 4731018
  13. 4731018
  14. 4731018
  15. 4731018
  16. 4731018
  17. 4731018
  18. 4731018
  19. 4731018
  20. 4731018
  21. 4731018
  22. 4731018
  23. 4731018
  24. 4731018
  25. 4731018
  26. 4731018
  27. 4731018
  28. 4731018
  29. 4731018
Contact Seller

$33,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,074KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4731018
  • Stock #: 2942705
  • VIN: SALVR2BG2HH237144
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... LAND ROVER , RANGE ROVER EVOQUE , 2017 , Automatic , AWD , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats and Steering , Power Seats , Mags , Leather , Sunroof , NAVIGATION'GPS' ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Electric Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Kia Forte5 SX-T...
 41,419 KM
$14,494 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV...
 53,100 KM
$8,494 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul SX AIR...
 94,096 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message