2017 Lincoln MKC

46,161 KM

Details

$28,894

+ tax & licensing
$28,894

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Lincoln MKC

2017 Lincoln MKC

Select AWD Navigation - Toit ouvrant - Cuir

2017 Lincoln MKC

Select AWD Navigation - Toit ouvrant - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$28,894

+ taxes & licensing

46,161KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7623706
  Stock #: 3286612
  VIN: 5LMCJ2D93HUL45065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Espresso
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,161 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
Aux input
Sun Roof
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

