Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lincoln MKZ

73,111 KM

Details Description Features

$24,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln MKZ

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD NAV - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD NAV - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6290574
  2. 6290574
  3. 6290574
  4. 6290574
  5. 6290574
  6. 6290574
  7. 6290574
  8. 6290574
  9. 6290574
  10. 6290574
  11. 6290574
  12. 6290574
  13. 6290574
  14. 6290574
  15. 6290574
  16. 6290574
  17. 6290574
  18. 6290574
  19. 6290574
  20. 6290574
  21. 6290574
  22. 6290574
  23. 6290574
  24. 6290574
  25. 6290574
  26. 6290574
  27. 6290574
  28. 6290574
  29. 6290574
Contact Seller

$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

73,111KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6290574
  • Stock #: 3113609
  • VIN: 3LN6L5F9XHR642544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3113609
  • Mileage 73,111 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Kia Soul LX SIÃ...
 111,454 KM
$6,994 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 63,608 KM
$14,494 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape S A...
 130,869 KM
$8,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory