2017 Mazda CX-3

21,746 KM

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX - Air Climatisé - Navigation

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX - Air Climatisé - Navigation

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

21,746KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7912941
  Stock #: 3322616
  VIN: JM1DKDB75H0161341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,746 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, USB, AUX INPUT, SIRIUS XM, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, KEYLESS START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port

