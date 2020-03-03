Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 BITurbo AWD NAV - Toit Ouvrant

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 BITurbo AWD NAV - Toit Ouvrant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4765173
  2. 4765173
  3. 4765173
  4. 4765173
  5. 4765173
  6. 4765173
  7. 4765173
  8. 4765173
  9. 4765173
  10. 4765173
  11. 4765173
  12. 4765173
  13. 4765173
  14. 4765173
  15. 4765173
  16. 4765173
  17. 4765173
  18. 4765173
  19. 4765173
  20. 4765173
  21. 4765173
  22. 4765173
  23. 4765173
  24. 4765173
  25. 4765173
  26. 4765173
  27. 4765173
  28. 4765173
  29. 4765173
  30. 4765173
  31. 4765173
  32. 4765173
Contact Seller

$40,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,094KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4765173
  • Stock #: 2947905
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB7HF503379
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... Mercedes-Benz , C 43 Bi Turbo AMG , AWD , 2017 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats , Power Seats , Leather and Sweden , Mags , NAVIGATION System 'GPS' , Sunroof ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Electric Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Chrysler 200 C ...
 77,095 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus Tita...
 83,077 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 91,459 KM
$7,294 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message