Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

43,383 KM

Details Description Features

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 AWD TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 AWD TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6184821
  2. 6184821
  3. 6184821
  4. 6184821
  5. 6184821
  6. 6184821
  7. 6184821
  8. 6184821
  9. 6184821
  10. 6184821
  11. 6184821
  12. 6184821
  13. 6184821
  14. 6184821
  15. 6184821
  16. 6184821
  17. 6184821
  18. 6184821
  19. 6184821
  20. 6184821
  21. 6184821
  22. 6184821
  23. 6184821
  24. 6184821
  25. 6184821
  26. 6184821
  27. 6184821
  28. 6184821
Contact Seller

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

43,383KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6184821
  • Stock #: 3117302
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB0HN412511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,383 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Mazda CX-5 GX A...
 81,842 KM
$15,694 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 34,012 KM
$19,334 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima S...
 145,002 KM
$8,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory