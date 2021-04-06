2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$25,994 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 4 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6873372

6873372 Stock #: 3177712

3177712 VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC649223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 3177712

Mileage 45,405 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Electric Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Tailgate Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear-Window Wiper Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.