Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Rogue

S Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4549011
  2. 4549011
  3. 4549011
  4. 4549011
  5. 4549011
  6. 4549011
  7. 4549011
  8. 4549011
  9. 4549011
  10. 4549011
  11. 4549011
  12. 4549011
  13. 4549011
  14. 4549011
  15. 4549011
  16. 4549011
  17. 4549011
  18. 4549011
  19. 4549011
  20. 4549011
  21. 4549011
  22. 4549011
  23. 4549011
  24. 4549011
  25. 4549011
  26. 4549011
Contact Seller

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,714KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4549011
  • Stock #: 2911606
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT5HC792115
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , ROGUE , 2017 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power locks , Power windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera , Heated Seats   ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Infiniti QX50 A...
 78,878 KM
$19,494 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 34,715 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 81,150 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message