Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

24,979 KM

Details Description Features

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6184818
  2. 6184818
  3. 6184818
  4. 6184818
  5. 6184818
  6. 6184818
  7. 6184818
  8. 6184818
  9. 6184818
  10. 6184818
  11. 6184818
  12. 6184818
  13. 6184818
  14. 6184818
  15. 6184818
  16. 6184818
  17. 6184818
  18. 6184818
  19. 6184818
  20. 6184818
  21. 6184818
  22. 6184818
  23. 6184818
  24. 6184818
  25. 6184818
  26. 6184818
  27. 6184818
Contact Seller

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

24,979KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6184818
  • Stock #: 3107609
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2HC850262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,979 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Kia Sportage SX...
 99,913 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 39,307 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage 2....
 61,489 KM
$18,294 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory