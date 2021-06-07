2017 Nissan Rogue

$19,994 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 9 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7215230

7215230 Stock #: 3220616

3220616 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC854883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,937 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Tailgate Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Driver Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.