2017 Nissan Rogue

1,236,296 KM

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Toit panoramique - Navigation -

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Toit panoramique - Navigation -

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

1,236,296KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7440119
  Stock #: 3255515
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC867306

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,236,296 KM

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

