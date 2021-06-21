Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

104,731 KM

Details Description Features

$14,494

+ tax & licensing
$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Sièges chauffants

2017 Nissan Rogue

AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Sièges chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

104,731KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7487673
  • Stock #: 3260412
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT6HC795380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,731 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

