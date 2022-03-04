Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

77,238 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Caméra de Recul, Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Caméra de Recul, Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8517179
  2. 8517179
  3. 8517179
  4. 8517179
  5. 8517179
  6. 8517179
  7. 8517179
  8. 8517179
  9. 8517179
  10. 8517179
  11. 8517179
  12. 8517179
  13. 8517179
  14. 8517179
  15. 8517179
  16. 8517179
  17. 8517179
  18. 8517179
  19. 8517179
  20. 8517179
  21. 8517179
  22. 8517179
  23. 8517179
  24. 8517179
  25. 8517179
  26. 8517179
  27. 8517179
  28. 8517179
  29. 8517179
  30. 8517179
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

77,238KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8517179
  • Stock #: 3387315
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC792139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,238 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, USB & AUX INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Nissan Murano S...
 99,691 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX A-Spe...
 120,716 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 44,325 KM
$29,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory