2017 Nissan Sentra

$12,994 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7440134

7440134 Stock #: 3255115

3255115 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HL672296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,934 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Sun Roof USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.