2017 Nissan Versa

34,225 KM

Details Description Features

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

34,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828610
  • Stock #: 3060405
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8HL362291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,225 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

