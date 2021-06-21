Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

78,234 KM

$12,494

+ tax & licensing
$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV AUTOMATIQUE - Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur -

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV AUTOMATIQUE - Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur -

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

78,234KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7440137
  Stock #: 3255615
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP6HL375282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,234 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-XXXX

1-833 793-1431

