2017 Subaru Legacy

90,905 KM

Details Description Features

$16,394

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg - AWD - Climatiseur

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg - AWD - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

90,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6989744
  • Stock #: 3195512
  • VIN: 4S3BNCG6XH3054177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,905 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

