Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Outback

34,392 KM

Details Description Features

$24,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - CUIR

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - CUIR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6334646
  2. 6334646
  3. 6334646
  4. 6334646
  5. 6334646
  6. 6334646
  7. 6334646
  8. 6334646
  9. 6334646
  10. 6334646
  11. 6334646
  12. 6334646
  13. 6334646
  14. 6334646
  15. 6334646
  16. 6334646
  17. 6334646
  18. 6334646
  19. 6334646
  20. 6334646
  21. 6334646
  22. 6334646
  23. 6334646
  24. 6334646
  25. 6334646
  26. 6334646
  27. 6334646
  28. 6334646
  29. 6334646
  30. 6334646
  31. 6334646
  32. 6334646
  33. 6334646
  34. 6334646
Contact Seller

$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

34,392KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334646
  • Stock #: 3127202
  • VIN: 4S4BSCTC3H3316069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,392 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear-Window Wiper
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 24,899 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 80,574 KM
$18,494 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 56,956 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory