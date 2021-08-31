Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

58,695 KM

$40,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

XLE LIMITED - TÉLÉ ARRIÈRE 16 POUCES BLURAY

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Used
  • Listing ID: 7856499
  • Stock #: 3305615
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC9HS174851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

7 PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF + PANORAMIC ROOF, 7 INCHES TOUCH SCREEN, REAR 16 INCHES SCREEN WITH BLURAY, 2 AUTOMATIC ELECTRIC SLIDING DOORS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Navigation System
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Sirius Radio
Power Sliding Door
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Blu-Ray Player

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

