2017 Toyota Tacoma

$38,994 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 1 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7856514

7856514 Stock #: 3302115

3302115 VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6HX089294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Orange

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3302115

Mileage 86,109 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Rainsensing wipers Additional Features Navigation System Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sirius Radio HITCH Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.