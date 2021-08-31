Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

86,109 KM

$38,994

+ tax & licensing
$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT AWD-MANUEL 6SPD

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT AWD-MANUEL 6SPD

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

86,109KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7856514
  Stock #: 3302115
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6HX089294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3302115
  • Mileage 86,109 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

BACK UP CAMERA, MAG 18", NAVIGATION, SUN ROOF, TOUCH SCREEN 7 INCH, TRAILER HITCH, 5 FEET BED, CABIN 144 INCH 

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rearview Camera
Rainsensing wipers
Navigation System
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

