2018 Audi Q5

Komfort AWD NAVIGATION - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort AWD NAVIGATION - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$33,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,386KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4731021
  • Stock #: 2940809
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY8J2210645
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... AUDI , Q5 , 2018 AWD ,  Automatic , Leather , Air Conditioning , Cruise Control , Power Locks , Power Windows , Heated and Power Seats , Mags , NAVIGATION'GPS' , Back-Up Camera ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

