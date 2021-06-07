Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

30,071 KM

Details Description Features

$32,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,694

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort - AWD - Bluetooth - Climatiseur - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort - AWD - Bluetooth - Climatiseur - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7215239
  2. 7215239
  3. 7215239
  4. 7215239
  5. 7215239
  6. 7215239
  7. 7215239
  8. 7215239
  9. 7215239
  10. 7215239
  11. 7215239
  12. 7215239
  13. 7215239
  14. 7215239
  15. 7215239
  16. 7215239
  17. 7215239
  18. 7215239
  19. 7215239
  20. 7215239
  21. 7215239
  22. 7215239
  23. 7215239
  24. 7215239
  25. 7215239
  26. 7215239
  27. 7215239
  28. 7215239
  29. 7215239
  30. 7215239
  31. 7215239
Contact Seller

$32,694

+ taxes & licensing

30,071KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7215239
  • Stock #: 3221917
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY5J2006028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,071 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Rear-Window Wiper
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 43,408 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 84,083 KM
$15,494 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 80,714 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory