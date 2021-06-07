2018 Audi Q5

$32,694 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7215239

7215239 Stock #: 3221917

3221917 VIN: WA1ANAFY5J2006028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 30,071 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Electric Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Tailgate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Rear-Window Wiper Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.