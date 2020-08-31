Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

32,779 KM

$33,394

+ tax & licensing
$33,394

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

Traction intégrale Automatique - A/C - CUIR

2018 Cadillac XT5

Traction intégrale Automatique - A/C - CUIR

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$33,394

+ taxes & licensing

32,779KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5828616
  Stock #: 3052906
  VIN: 1GYKNBRS0JZ202337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3052906
  • Mileage 32,779 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

