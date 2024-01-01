$10,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
( 1.5 L - 4 CYLINDRES )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
209,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6155604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3168013-bb
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatique
209 000 KM
ROULE COMME NEUF
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET
MODÈLE 4 CYLINDRES 1.5 L TRÈS ÉCONOMIQUE
Similaire Toyota Rav4 Kia Sportage 2019 Rav 4
Highlander
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2018-id10437637.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
