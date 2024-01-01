Menu
<p>2018 Chevrolet Equinox Automatique 209 000 KM ROULE COMME NEUF TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET MODÈLE 4 CYLINDRES 1.5 L TRÈS ÉCONOMIQUE Similaire Toyota Rav4 Kia Sportage 2019 Rav 4 Highlander Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2018-id10437637.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2018-id10437637.html</a>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

209,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

209,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6155604

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3168013-bb
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Automatique
209 000 KM

ROULE COMME NEUF
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU

GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET

MODÈLE 4 CYLINDRES 1.5 L TRÈS ÉCONOMIQUE

Similaire Toyota Rav4 Kia Sportage 2019 Rav 4
Highlander

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2018-id10437637.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

