2018 Chevrolet Equinox

95,560 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

LS - Caméra de Recul, Air Climatisé, USB & AUX

LS - Caméra de Recul, Air Climatisé, USB & AUX

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

95,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8661454
  • Stock #: 3417811
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV7J6141639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,560 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, BACK-UP CAMERA

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

