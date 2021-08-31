Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,310 KM

Details Description Features

$39,884

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,884

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - A/C - Boîte de 6' 5

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - A/C - Boîte de 6' 5

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7912965
  2. 7912965
  3. 7912965
  4. 7912965
  5. 7912965
  6. 7912965
  7. 7912965
  8. 7912965
  9. 7912965
  10. 7912965
  11. 7912965
  12. 7912965
  13. 7912965
  14. 7912965
  15. 7912965
  16. 7912965
  17. 7912965
  18. 7912965
  19. 7912965
  20. 7912965
  21. 7912965
  22. 7912965
  23. 7912965
  24. 7912965
  25. 7912965
  26. 7912965
Contact Seller

$39,884

+ taxes & licensing

69,310KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7912965
  • Stock #: 3316212
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC8JG119919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,310 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, TRAILER ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 6' 5" BED

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Nissan Micra SV...
 116,989 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier...
 85,002 KM
$34,994 + tax & lic
2015 BMW i3 Air Clim...
 29,950 KM
$21,894 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory