2018 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Telematics Electric Mirrors USB port Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

