Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Leather Interior

Seat Memory

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Xenon Headlights

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Hands-Free Liftgate

Automatic Parking

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.