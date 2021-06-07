Menu
2018 Ford Escape

57,098 KM

Details Description Features

$20,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

SEL AWD - SIÈGES CHAUFFANT - A/C -

SEL AWD - SIÈGES CHAUFFANT - A/C -

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

57,098KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7329440
  • Stock #: 3245316
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1JUD09804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,098 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

