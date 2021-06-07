$20,994 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7329440

7329440 Stock #: 3245316

3245316 VIN: 1FMCU9HD1JUD09804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,098 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Electric Seats Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.