2018 Ford Focus

56,486 KM

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

SE - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - AIR CLIMATISER -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

56,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7329431
  • Stock #: 3215311A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24JL218607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3215311A
  • Mileage 56,486 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

