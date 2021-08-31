Menu
2018 Ford Focus

38,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,994

+ tax & licensing
$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SE - Sièges Chauffant - Volant Chauffant

2018 Ford Focus

SE - Sièges Chauffant - Volant Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

38,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7912935
  Stock #: 3312411K
  VIN: 1FADP3FE7JL317524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB, BACK-UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, ELECTRIC MIRRORS & HEATED MIRRORS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Climate Control
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-XXXX

1-833 793-1431

