2018 Ford Focus

$15,994 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7912935

7912935 Stock #: 3312411K

3312411K VIN: 1FADP3FE7JL317524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 38,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Sirius Radio Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.