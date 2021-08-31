2018 Ford Fusion

$24,694 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 8 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8046112

8046112 Stock #: 3327815

3327815 VIN: 3FA6P0PU2JR159740

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3327815

Mileage 52,835 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Sirius Radio Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.