2018 GMC Sierra 1500

42,771 KM

Details Description Features

$41,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

SLE ELEVATION Z71 - CAMERA DE RECUL

SLE ELEVATION Z71 - CAMERA DE RECUL

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

42,771KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7856511
  Stock #: 3314312
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC5JG235674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3314312
  • Mileage 42,771 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

Vehicle details

TRAILER BRAKE ASSIT FROM FACTORY, REMOTE STARTER, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER AND HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Captain's Chair

