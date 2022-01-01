2018 Hyundai Accent ...

$15,994 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8106004

8106004 Stock #: 3339413F

3339413F VIN: 3KPC24A38JE034414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,057 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Safety Rearview Camera Seating Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Power Tailgate Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.