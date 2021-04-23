2018 Hyundai Elantra

$14,994 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 2 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6989762

6989762 Stock #: 3182412a

3182412a VIN: KMHD04LB7JU647409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,258 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.