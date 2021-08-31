Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

23,814 KM

Details Description Features

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L - Manuelle 6 Vitesses

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L - Manuelle 6 Vitesses

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7982634
  2. 7982634
  3. 7982634
  4. 7982634
  5. 7982634
  6. 7982634
  7. 7982634
  8. 7982634
  9. 7982634
  10. 7982634
  11. 7982634
  12. 7982634
  13. 7982634
  14. 7982634
  15. 7982634
  16. 7982634
  17. 7982634
  18. 7982634
  19. 7982634
  20. 7982634
  21. 7982634
  22. 7982634
  23. 7982634
  24. 7982634
Contact Seller

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

23,814KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7982634
  • Stock #: 3328719
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF4JH242878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Cloud
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,814 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 72,574 KM
$14,994 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 82,024 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit Ca...
 36,486 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory