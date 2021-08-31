Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

111,631 KM

Details Description Features

$15,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SIEGE ET VOLANT CHAUFFANT - CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SIEGE ET VOLANT CHAUFFANT - CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8046106
  2. 8046106
  3. 8046106
  4. 8046106
  5. 8046106
  6. 8046106
  7. 8046106
  8. 8046106
  9. 8046106
  10. 8046106
  11. 8046106
  12. 8046106
  13. 8046106
  14. 8046106
  15. 8046106
  16. 8046106
  17. 8046106
  18. 8046106
  19. 8046106
  20. 8046106
  21. 8046106
  22. 8046106
  23. 8046106
  24. 8046106
  25. 8046106
  26. 8046106
Contact Seller

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

111,631KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8046106
  • Stock #: 3334712
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU476734

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3334712
  • Mileage 111,631 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Infiniti Q50 É...
 32,378 KM
$31,994 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion Ene...
 52,835 KM
$24,694 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,603 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory