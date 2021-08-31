2018 Hyundai Elantra

$15,994 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 6 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8046106

8046106 Stock #: 3334712

3334712 VIN: KMHD84LF1JU476734

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3334712

Mileage 111,631 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Sirius Radio Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.