Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,525 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7793739
  2. 7793739
  3. 7793739
  4. 7793739
  5. 7793739
  6. 7793739
  7. 7793739
  8. 7793739
  9. 7793739
  10. 7793739
  11. 7793739
  12. 7793739
  13. 7793739
  14. 7793739
  15. 7793739
  16. 7793739
  17. 7793739
  18. 7793739
  19. 7793739
  20. 7793739
  21. 7793739
  22. 7793739
  23. 7793739
  24. 7793739
  25. 7793739
  26. 7793739
  27. 7793739
  28. 7793739
  29. 7793739
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

80,525KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7793739
  • Stock #: 3298415
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB4JG516826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,525 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Aux input
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Chevrolet Camar...
 105,465 KM
$19,691 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 35,000 KM
$58,693 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 38,310 KM
$41,993 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory