2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$30,994 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8252773

8252773 Stock #: 3366312

3366312 VIN: 5XYZUDLB3JG508751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,598 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Aux input Power Tailgate Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Automatic day-night rearview mirror Rear-Window Wiper

