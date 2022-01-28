Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

58,598 KM

Details Description Features

$30,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT PANORAMIQUE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT PANORAMIQUE

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8252773
  2. 8252773
  3. 8252773
  4. 8252773
  5. 8252773
  6. 8252773
  7. 8252773
  8. 8252773
  9. 8252773
  10. 8252773
  11. 8252773
  12. 8252773
  13. 8252773
  14. 8252773
  15. 8252773
  16. 8252773
  17. 8252773
  18. 8252773
  19. 8252773
  20. 8252773
  21. 8252773
  22. 8252773
  23. 8252773
  24. 8252773
  25. 8252773
  26. 8252773
  27. 8252773
  28. 8252773
Contact Seller

$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

58,598KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252773
  • Stock #: 3366312
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3JG508751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,598 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 86,000 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 81,114 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 112,000 KM
$23,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory