Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4544037
  2. 4544037
  3. 4544037
  4. 4544037
  5. 4544037
  6. 4544037
  7. 4544037
  8. 4544037
  9. 4544037
  10. 4544037
  11. 4544037
  12. 4544037
  13. 4544037
  14. 4544037
  15. 4544037
  16. 4544037
  17. 4544037
  18. 4544037
  19. 4544037
  20. 4544037
  21. 4544037
  22. 4544037
  23. 4544037
  24. 4544037
  25. 4544037
  26. 4544037
Contact Seller

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,187KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4544037
  • Stock #: 2916309
  • VIN: KM8J23A40JU834941
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... HYUNDAI , TUCSON , 2016 , AIR CONDITIONING , Automatic , Cruise Controle , Heated Seats  , Power Locks , Power Windows  , Back-Up Camera  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 111,934 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Micra SV...
 5,220 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 A...
 91,963 KM
$21,494 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message