2018 Infiniti Q50

32,378 KM

$31,994

+ tax & licensing
$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

Édition Signature S - AWD, Sièges Chauffants

2018 Infiniti Q50

Édition Signature S - AWD, Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

32,378KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8046115
  Stock #: 3336511
  VIN: JN1EV7AR7JM442008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3336511
  • Mileage 32,378 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR & SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-XXXX

1-833 793-1431

