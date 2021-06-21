2018 Infiniti QX60

$33,994 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 1 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7487679

7487679 Stock #: 3263716

3263716 VIN: 5N1DL0MM8JC533392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 3263716

Mileage 67,109 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Third Row Seating Electric Seats Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation System FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.