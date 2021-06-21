Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

67,109 KM

Details Description Features

$33,994

+ tax & licensing
$33,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD 7 PASS. Navig. Toit ouvrant - Climatiseur-Cuir

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD 7 PASS. Navig. Toit ouvrant - Climatiseur-Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$33,994

+ taxes & licensing

67,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7487679
  • Stock #: 3263716
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM8JC533392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3263716
  • Mileage 67,109 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

