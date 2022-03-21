Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

75,050 KM

Details Description Features

$34,994

+ tax & licensing
$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD - Sièges en Cuir, Caméra Recul, Toit Ouvrant

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD - Sièges en Cuir, Caméra Recul, Toit Ouvrant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

75,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8688452
  Stock #: 3409216
  VIN: 5N1DL0MMXJC514441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3409216
  • Mileage 75,050 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

