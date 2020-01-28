Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

North AWD NAVIGATION - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

2018 Jeep Compass

North AWD NAVIGATION - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$21,994

  • 83,323KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4611864
  • Stock #: 2927709
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB4JT270037
Black
Black
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... JEEP , COMPASS , 2018 , AWD , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Cruise Control , Power Locks , Power Windows , Leather , NAVIGATION'GPS' , Heated Seats and Steering  ...

  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Driver Electric Seat
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

