2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,764 KM

Details Description Features

$39,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Laredo AWD CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE ÉLECTRIQUE

Laredo AWD CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE ÉLECTRIQUE

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252764
  • Stock #: 3359512
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGXJC146344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

