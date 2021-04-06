Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

37,732 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport - V6 - TOIT SOUPLE - MANUELLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport - V6 - TOIT SOUPLE - MANUELLE

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 6834350
  2. 6834350
  3. 6834350
  4. 6834350
  5. 6834350
  6. 6834350
  7. 6834350
  8. 6834350
  9. 6834350
  10. 6834350
  11. 6834350
  12. 6834350
  13. 6834350
  14. 6834350
  15. 6834350
  16. 6834350
  17. 6834350
  18. 6834350
  19. 6834350
  20. 6834350
  21. 6834350
  22. 6834350
  23. 6834350
  24. 6834350
  25. 6834350
  26. 6834350
  27. 6834350
Contact Seller

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

37,732KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6834350
  • Stock #: 3169712a
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG4JL903364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3169712a
  • Mileage 37,732 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 116,491 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima N...
 53,436 KM
$21,494 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 49,630 KM
$18,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory