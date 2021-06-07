Menu
2018 Kia Forte

74,406 KM

Details Description Features

$12,494

+ tax & licensing
$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

AUTOMATIQUE - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - AIR CLIMATISER -

2018 Kia Forte

AUTOMATIQUE - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - AIR CLIMATISER -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

74,406KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7329443
  Stock #: 3233912
  VIN: 3KPFL4A78JE260644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,406 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

